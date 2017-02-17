Three favourites in clash

NADI'S Roneel Prakash, Abid Hussain and Suva's Olaf Allen Jr are among the favourites for the Eastern Amateur Championship open division which will be held at the Fiji Golf Club course in Vatuwaqa from February 18-19. The Delana Primary School teacher was down by three shots from opening round leader Abid Hussain but went on to win the event by one stroke from Allen Jr. Golf Fiji tournament co-ordinator Vikrant Chandra said the Eastern Amateur Championship was a level three order of merit event on their calendar.

