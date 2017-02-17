Three favourites in clash
NADI'S Roneel Prakash, Abid Hussain and Suva's Olaf Allen Jr are among the favourites for the Eastern Amateur Championship open division which will be held at the Fiji Golf Club course in Vatuwaqa from February 18-19. The Delana Primary School teacher was down by three shots from opening round leader Abid Hussain but went on to win the event by one stroke from Allen Jr. Golf Fiji tournament co-ordinator Vikrant Chandra said the Eastern Amateur Championship was a level three order of merit event on their calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC