'There is no humanity': police interc...

'There is no humanity': police intercept and deport refugee before he could lodge Fiji asylum claim

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A young Iranian refugee who spent more than three years on Manus Island has been forcibly returned to Papua New Guinea after being intercepted by police on the way to submit his claim for asylum in Fiji. His lawyer said the 21-year-old refugee was bundled out of the car taking him to meet with Fiji's head of immigration and rushed at speed to the Nadi airport early on Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC