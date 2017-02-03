Teacher wins Times promotion

A PRIMARY school teacher of Keiyasi in Navosa walked away excitedly yesterday after winning an in-house promotion for The Fiji Times. The promotion was in partnership with Vodafone Fiji Ltd whereby readers had to spot the Vodafone logos in the newspaper and enter the promotion by texting the page numbers of where the logos were printed.

Chicago, IL

