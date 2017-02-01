Students tour the Capital City
FIVE women students of Bua Central College are on a week-long tour of Suva in a bid to gain exposure and see firsthand the various institutions women are excelling in. Ms Cantu said the trip was sponsored by the "Let Girls Learn" program initiated by former US first lady Michele Obama in partnership with Peace Corps.
