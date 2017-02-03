State seeks input on COP23 logo

The participants of the Pacific Women's Climate Change Negotiators workshop engage in an exercise at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on all Fijians to submit design ideas for the logo that will represent the Fijian presidency at COP23 - the United Nations negotiations on climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.