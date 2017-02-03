State seeks input on COP23 logo

State seeks input on COP23 logo

The participants of the Pacific Women's Climate Change Negotiators workshop engage in an exercise at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on all Fijians to submit design ideas for the logo that will represent the Fijian presidency at COP23 - the United Nations negotiations on climate change.

Chicago, IL

