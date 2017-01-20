Speakers debate focuses on fisheries

Speakers debate focuses on fisheries

Update: 5:54PM WAYS of protecting Fiji's fishing industry and ensuring long term sustainability will be the main topic of discussion at the Parliament Speakers Debate this evening. The Speakers Debate, which will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva at this hour, is expected to feature various panelists from Government and relevant fisheries stakeholders.

