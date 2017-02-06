Sawari in PNG prison
DEPORTED Iranian national Loghman Sawari, who was sent back to Papua New Guinea last Friday, has been charged and will appear in court in PNG today. Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh, who was representing Mr Sawari while he was in Fiji, said that his client was kept in a prison complex in PNG and had managed to get a lawyer to represent him in court today.
