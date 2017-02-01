'Respect' journos

PEOPLE need to respect, appreciate and understand the hard work of journalists says Fijian Media Association general secretary, Stanley Simpson. He made this comment after a Fiji Sun reporter was attacked by a relative of an accused person produced at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

