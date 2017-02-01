Refugee's Fiji entry exposes porous b...

Refugee's Fiji entry exposes porous borders: NFP

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:49PM THE National Federation Party says the entry of the Iranian refugee, Ahwazi Arab Loghman Sawari, into the country through Nadi International Airport lays bare Fiji's porous borders, a serious threat to the national security. Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the man entered Fiji under a false name on a passport whose origin had not been revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC