Refugee's Fiji entry exposes porous borders: NFP

Update: 4:49PM THE National Federation Party says the entry of the Iranian refugee, Ahwazi Arab Loghman Sawari, into the country through Nadi International Airport lays bare Fiji's porous borders, a serious threat to the national security. Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the man entered Fiji under a false name on a passport whose origin had not been revealed.

