Police raid farms for drugs

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 12:06PM FIJI Police conducted two separate raids in the Western Division that resulted in the seizure of 70 plants believed to be marijuana, and the arrest of a 42-year-old who had rolls, sachets and plastic containing dried leaves at his home.

Chicago, IL

