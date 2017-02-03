Police assist couple for legal advice

2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:29PM THE Fiji Police Force is assisting a couple from Labasa who claimed they were allegedly stripped naked by police to secure legal counsel. She said they we had consulted with the Legal Aid Commission and all the relevant steps were taken and recorded.

Chicago, IL

