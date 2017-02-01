PM to convince Trump

Wednesday

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is optimistic US President Donald Trump will not pull out of the landmark Paris climate change deal and change his mind on the issue. At a press conference with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary Patricia Espinosa in Suva yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said as the president of the 23rd Conference of Parties this year, he would see Mr Trump to change his mind.

