Pacific civil society unite to address global issues

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:35PM NINETEEN representatives of seven Pacific island non government organisations will meet in Suva for the next few days to come up with a more effective way of working together to address major global issues. The Pacific CSO Organising Mechanism dialogue, hosted by the Fiji Womens Rights Movement in Fiji, also hopes the meeting will help regional NGOs better appreciate their differences.

