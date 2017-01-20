PACCOM dialogue meeting

Update: 5:33PM KEY civil society representatives from the Pacific will convene at Studio 6 in Suva from tomorrow as part of the Pacific CSO Organising Mechanism dialogue. The three-day meeting is focused on exploring ways to build and strengthen CSO's in the region, in organising to amplify the different human rights and social justice issues and concerns of the Pacific.



