Missionary killed in head-on crash 'devoted life to helping others'

19 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Timothy Amai, 21, of Hamilton was killed when the car he was a passenger in collided with another car travelling in the opposite direction on State Highway 1, near Karapiro on Saturday. The missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had recently returned from a two-year mission to Fiji.

