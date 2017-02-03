Low pressure over Fiji

Low pressure over Fiji

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is moving over Fiji from the east and has started affecting the country from yesterday. He said the arrival of rain and thunderstorms over the group could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Chicago, IL

