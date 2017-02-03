Long playing records draw interest at...

Long playing records draw interest at ROC Market

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji musician Knox and Gold FM Breakfast Show co-host David Matavesi browse through some long play records at the Nadi ROC Market yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH While many who gathered at the AFL compound grounds in Namaka came in search of the usual market treasures - food, clothing and trinkets - diehard music followers made a beeline for the FBC stall which was giving away LP records for $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC