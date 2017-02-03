Long playing records draw interest at ROC Market

Fiji musician Knox and Gold FM Breakfast Show co-host David Matavesi browse through some long play records at the Nadi ROC Market yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH While many who gathered at the AFL compound grounds in Namaka came in search of the usual market treasures - food, clothing and trinkets - diehard music followers made a beeline for the FBC stall which was giving away LP records for $5.

