Lawyer not happy with treatment

Lautoka-based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh speaks during a press conference regarding the circumstances surrounding his client Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was deported on Friday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE lawyer of Iranian national, Loghman Sawari, who was deported on Friday, said the events relating to his clients deportation was planned by the Immigration Department.

