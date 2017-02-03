Lawyer not happy with treatment

Lawyer not happy with treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Fiji Times

Lautoka-based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh speaks during a press conference regarding the circumstances surrounding his client Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was deported on Friday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE lawyer of Iranian national, Loghman Sawari, who was deported on Friday, said the events relating to his clients deportation was planned by the Immigration Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC