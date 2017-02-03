Kumar urges taxi drivers to provide 2...

Kumar urges taxi drivers to provide 24-hour service

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar speaks at the Local Government Forum in Lautoka on Wednesday. Mr Kumar calls on taxi operators in the Western Division to improve their services amid concerns of private vehicle drivers posing as licensed taxis.

