Institute on SPSE list

Free Bird Institute Limited Founder and Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Taniguchi with South Pacific Stock Exchange chairperson Dr Nur Bano Ali , Governor of reserve Bank of Fiji Barry Whiteside and SPSE CEO Latileta Qor A YEAR after being diagnosed with stage four lymphoma cancer, Hiroshi Taniguchi has survived to see his organisation - the Free Bird Institute - achieve a major goal. According to Mr Taniguchi, he completed medical therapy in December and focused efforts towards getting the company listed, a dream which began when the business was established in 2004.
