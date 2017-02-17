Institute on SPSE list

Read more: Fiji Times

Free Bird Institute Limited Founder and Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Taniguchi with South Pacific Stock Exchange chairperson Dr Nur Bano Ali , Governor of reserve Bank of Fiji Barry Whiteside and SPSE CEO Latileta Qor A YEAR after being diagnosed with stage four lymphoma cancer, Hiroshi Taniguchi has survived to see his organisation - the Free Bird Institute - achieve a major goal. According to Mr Taniguchi, he completed medical therapy in December and focused efforts towards getting the company listed, a dream which began when the business was established in 2004.

Chicago, IL

