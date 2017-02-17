Help for Fiji rugby league referees

THE Fiji National Rugby League conducted a referees clinic for 21 local referees during the one-day seminar at the Vodafone Arena in Suva yesterday. FNRL acting refereeing co-ordinator Jone Wesele said the seminar would benefit the referees improve their skills and have better understanding of the rules.

