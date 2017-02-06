Government ups focus on early childhood education

Update: 3:22PM AS the Government now places more emphasis on early childhood education being the cornerstone to the success of Fiji's education system, it has revealed that to date, there are 942 early childhood education centres in the country. The ECE centres are spread out in Ba/Tavua, Cakaudrove, Macuata/Bua, Nadroga/avosa, nausori, Ra, Suva and in the Eastern Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.