FNPF to focus on online access, security

FNPF to focus on online access, security

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

WHILE the Fiji National Provident Fund is focused on making access to the organisation easier for its members, it is also conscious of the need to ensure online platforms are safe and secure. Members attending the FNPF's annual members forum in Lautoka quizzed executive management about the retirement fund's online platform security measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC