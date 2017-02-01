Fijian authorities deport Iranian ref...

Fijian authorities deport Iranian refugee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

His lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh confirmed the pair was intercepted by Police at Korotogo in Sigatoka at 7.30am today while on their way to Suva for a scheduled meeting with Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa. He said his client was transported in a Police vehicle to the Nadi International Airport and had boarded a flight bound for Papua New Guinea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC