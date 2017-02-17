Fiji National Rugby League targets re...

Fiji National Rugby League targets referee development

16 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

National Rugby League development officer Fiji John Jewiss with Fiji National Rugby League acting refereeing coordinator Jone Wesele at FNRL HQ in Suva. Picture: PRAVIN NARAIN THE Fiji National Rugby League is hoping to improve the standard of refereeing in the country after organising a referees seminar in Suva today.

Chicago, IL

