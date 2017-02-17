Fiji National Rugby League targets referee development
National Rugby League development officer Fiji John Jewiss with Fiji National Rugby League acting refereeing coordinator Jone Wesele at FNRL HQ in Suva. Picture: PRAVIN NARAIN THE Fiji National Rugby League is hoping to improve the standard of refereeing in the country after organising a referees seminar in Suva today.
