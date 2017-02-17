Fiji forces Iranian refugee back to P...

Fiji forces Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea

Fiji outraged rights groups on Friday by forcing an Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea where he had spent more than three years under Australia's tough asylum seeker policies and where he said he feared persecution. Loghaman Sawari's plight shines a spotlight on the human suffering behind Australia's harsh policy of banishing asylum seekers to remote Pacific islands at a time the United States considers giving hundreds of them homes.

