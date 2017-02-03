Consultations to celebrate women's re...

Consultations to celebrate women's resilience

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Picture: SUPPLIED/FWRM Update: 4:38PM THE voices of 4320 women will be heard this week when 80 women representing them will meet at three consultations on 'Celebrating Resilience and Defining Economic Security'. Organised by femLINKpacific, the series of national consultations will involve women leaders who represent rural women, youth, diverse sexual orientation, diverse gender identity and expression women living with disabilities.

Chicago, IL

