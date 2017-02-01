Civoniceva Foundation U16 trials

THE Petero Civoniceva Foundation held its third trials at the Airports Fiji Ltd grounds in Namaka Nadi last Saturday, to scout for talents to be part of its under-16 squad which will participate in the 2017 Fiji National Rugby League competition. Petero Civoniceva Foundation co-founder and trustee, Chris Tomlinson said they were starting a new club to enter in the FNRL competition.

