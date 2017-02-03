'Better roads, better access'

15 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI Roads Authority chief executive John Hutchinson has reassured residents who live along Nailawa Settlement and Nagigi in Labasa that they are looking in to improving the situation of road conditions in the area. This was after a few concerned customers raised their concern regarding narrow roads and no pathway for pedestrians to walk on while on the road.

