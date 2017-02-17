Bank releases second fashion ATM

Update: 4:05PM AS PART of its partnership with the Fashion Council of Fiji, the Australian and New Zealand Bank today revealed the second in a series of six ANZ Fashion ATMs. Located at at Tappoo City on the Suva Market side, the fashion ATM will help connect local designers to business opportunities.

