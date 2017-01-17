With love from Malaysia, Speaker visits 7s heroes
Speaker of the Malaysia Parliament Pandikar Amin Mulia and his delegates with the Fiji 7's team and officials after the training at Uprising Beach Resort yesterday. Picture: RAMA THE Fiji 7s side preparing for the New Zealand and Australia leg of the 2016-2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series yesterday were visited by some special fans all the way from Malaysia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC