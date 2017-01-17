With love from Malaysia, Speaker visi...

With love from Malaysia, Speaker visits 7s heroes

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Speaker of the Malaysia Parliament Pandikar Amin Mulia and his delegates with the Fiji 7's team and officials after the training at Uprising Beach Resort yesterday. Picture: RAMA THE Fiji 7s side preparing for the New Zealand and Australia leg of the 2016-2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series yesterday were visited by some special fans all the way from Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC