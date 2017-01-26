Visit to strengthen ties
THE Kiribati government delegation's visit to Rabi Island will certainly strengthen ties with the people of Ocean Island, says Rabi Island administrator Karia Christopher. Although the people of Rabi belong to the Fijian Government, Mr Christopher said their families on Ocean Island, who were under the care of the Kiribati Government, needed their support in strengthening such ties.
