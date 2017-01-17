Victory for Vatukoula
VATUKOULA won the men's title during the Topline Volleyball Association open tournament at Natokowaqa Courts in Lautoka on Saturday. The association's president Ratu Viliame Naulivou said the women's and oldies divisions would be played in two weeks.
