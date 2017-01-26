Veitokani nails winner

A TIMELY interchange made by Fiji coach Gareth Baber saw super sub Alivereti Veitokani scoring Fiji's second try that shattered Scotland's hope of winning the cup semi-final at Wellington yesterday. The specialist Nadroga first-five eighth sidestepped his way past one defender and shrugged off another weak tackle to score a wonderful try, eight metres from the tryline.

