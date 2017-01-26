Ursino family overwhelmed by friendly...

Ursino family overwhelmed by friendly Fijians

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Australian tourist Joe Ursino and his family, from the cruise liner Voyager of the Seas pose with a warrior-clad Temo Lenaitasi in front of Prouds shop in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA THE Capital City was abuzz after the cruise liner MS Voyager of the Seas berthed at the Kings Wharf in Suva on Wednesday with hundreds of tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC