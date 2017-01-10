UniFiji: No need for Saweni registration
Update: 2:26PM STUDENTS who intend to attend the University of Fiji this year do not need to go to the Saweni campus in Lautoka to register for their courses. This is because UniFiji will be commencing with their face to face and on spot registrations in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Ba in form of road shows this week.
