Uluinakau Babas to test players at 20...

Uluinakau Babas to test players at 2017 Nakelo 7s

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fiji Times

ULUINAKAU BABAS will be fielding two teams in the Nakelo 7s this weekend to select their best 12 men for the 2017 Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next weekend. "We want to select the best players for the Coral Coast 7s and we will see how the players perform in the Nakelo 7s," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,396

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC