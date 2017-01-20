Uluinakau Babas to test players at 2017 Nakelo 7s
ULUINAKAU BABAS will be fielding two teams in the Nakelo 7s this weekend to select their best 12 men for the 2017 Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next weekend. "We want to select the best players for the Coral Coast 7s and we will see how the players perform in the Nakelo 7s," he said.
