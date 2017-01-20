U.S Government to donate tools worth $127,000 to Fijian Government today
The U.S Government will donate about $127,000 worth of humanitarian assistance tools and equipment to the government of Fiji today. These tools and equipments will be donated to the each Commissioner's offices in Western, Central, Northern and Eastern Divisions from today till Saturday.
