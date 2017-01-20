U.S Government to donate tools worth ...

U.S Government to donate tools worth $127,000 to Fijian Government today

Read more: Fiji Village

The U.S Government will donate about $127,000 worth of humanitarian assistance tools and equipment to the government of Fiji today. These tools and equipments will be donated to the each Commissioner's offices in Western, Central, Northern and Eastern Divisions from today till Saturday.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,459

