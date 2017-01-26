Tui Vusu lays down climate challenge

Tui Vusu lays down climate challenge

Youths from the neighbouring villagers along the coral coast at the Warwick Youth Community "Make it Count" careers expo yesterday. Picturer: JOVESA NAISUA TUI Vusu Ratu Siriako Naciwai Matabogi has urged youths in his districts of Komave and Korolevu-i-wai in Sigatoka to think of how they can combat climate change.

