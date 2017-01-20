Tractor to help farmers overcome labo...

Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

KAMAL Prasad, the 2016 cassava farmer of the year, received a tractor worth $84,000 from the Agriculture Ministry yesterday as part of the farm mechanisation program to assist in labour work and increase farm productivity. Mr Prasad, 49, said he had been a farmer for the past 16 years and harvested cassava, watermelon, ginger and duruka .

Chicago, IL

