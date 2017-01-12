Tourists pleased with Fiji trip
'Voyagers of the Sea' Cruise ship passangers Anthony and Hazel Beard pose with the Fijian warriors outside Tappoo City, Suva during their holidays away from Spain. PICTURE: SHIVIKA MALA SOME tourists who arrived in Suva on board the Voyager of the Seas cruise liner on Tuesday were pleased with their trip to the Capital City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC