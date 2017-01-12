Tourists pleased with Fiji trip

'Voyagers of the Sea' Cruise ship passangers Anthony and Hazel Beard pose with the Fijian warriors outside Tappoo City, Suva during their holidays away from Spain. PICTURE: SHIVIKA MALA SOME tourists who arrived in Suva on board the Voyager of the Seas cruise liner on Tuesday were pleased with their trip to the Capital City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.