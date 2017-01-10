Tourists express concerns

SOME tourists on Voyager of the Seas that berthed in Lautoka port yesterday expressed concern over the way they were approached by local tour and taxi operators. Australian Dorris Xuereb, 50, said it was overwhelming having to be approached by several operators at the same time, each trying to get them to be part of a tour.

