Tourists express concerns
SOME tourists on Voyager of the Seas that berthed in Lautoka port yesterday expressed concern over the way they were approached by local tour and taxi operators. Australian Dorris Xuereb, 50, said it was overwhelming having to be approached by several operators at the same time, each trying to get them to be part of a tour.
Discussions
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
