Tough time for farmers

Tough time for farmers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

CANEfarmers in the North have had to go the extra mile to send their children to school after not receiving any special payment from Fiji Sugar Corporation this year. Most of the farmers who were affected by Severe TC Winston and TD04F last year, said the two natural disasters just made life more difficult for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,665 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC