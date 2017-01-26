Toremana: Underneath Stinson Pde bridge a no-go zone
THE Fiji Roads Authority is working closely with the Fiji Police Force and the Suva City Council to stop fishermen from crossing under the Stinson Pde bridge. Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, FRA program manager bridges and jetties, Nixon Toremana said the bridge and the waterway beneath was strictly a no-go zone.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
