Too many false promises in the past, says Kishore

1 hr ago

A PROMINENT Lautoka sugarcane grower says farmers have become disillusioned with the industry because of the many promises made that have not been delivered. Nand Kishore from Qalito Sector made the comment while addressing Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan, newly-appointed Fiji Sugar Corporation chairperson Vishnu Mohan, CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra.

