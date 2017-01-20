The rise of Goundar's shipping empire

The rise of Goundar's shipping empire

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fiji Times

EXPERIENCING first-hand the struggle of having to travel in a 50-foot boat from Suva to Levuka for two or even three days was enough motivation for Subarmani "George" Goundar to build a shipping empire in his country of birth to serve all Fijians. If there is one thing George, as he is commonly known, wants more than anything else in life, then it is to see that maritime passengers are provided the best and luxurious service while travelling to their destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC