That 'official' warning

That 'official' warning

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

People evacuated their workplaces in Suva and headed for higher ground after hearing of a looming tsunami. There were concerns from businesses and members of the public on the lack of an early warning system from the authorities in Fiji after the January Ms Williams was briefing members of the Fiji Business Disaster Resilience Council on behalf of the National Disaster Management Office , on tsunamis and how alerts and warnings on this are generated in Fiji, during a workshop in Suva on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC