Teenager missing since Dec

Update: 2:24PM THE Police is requesting the public for information that could assist them in locating a 16-year-old teenager who failed to return home on December 5 last year. Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said Filomena Toudua was last seen by her mother leaving their home at Delainavesi for Suva.

