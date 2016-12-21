Suva private hospital under new owner...

Suva private hospital under new ownership

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:11PM SUVA Private Hospital will be known from tomorrow as MIOT Pacific Hospital after it came under the ownership of Oceania Hospitals Pte Limited. Oceania Hospitals Pte Limited is 30 per cent owned by MIOT International while BSP Life continue to own 70 per cent effective January 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

