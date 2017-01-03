Subpoena for Cabinet minister

MINISTER for Defence, Immigration and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has been issued a subpoena to present evidence on behalf of Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca. This was after Magistrate Makereta Mua granted an application by the defence for a subpoena to be issued to Ratu Inoke upon consent of the prosecution in court yesterday.

